close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surgical robotics training facility inaugurated at AIIMS-Delhi: Official

The RAS is an emerging medical technology that can help standardise surgical procedures and enable surgeons to perform complex surgeries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AIIMS

AIIMS. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AIIMS, Delhi inaugurated a state-of-the-art surgical robotics training facility on Tuesday at the SET -- skill, e-learning and telemedicine facility -- of the institute.

This is a public-private partnership between the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc.

Conceptualised and set up under the leadership and vision of Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-New Delhi, the centre will provide surgeons with best-in-class training in robotic-assisted surgeries, an AIIMS official said.

The inauguration of the facility places the institute once again on the global map as AIIMS, New Delhi is the only government-funded medical institution to offer simulation-based robotics training in this part of the world, the official said.

The new training facility was inaugurated by Dr M Bajpai, Dean, Academics, in the presence of Dr Arvind Bagga, Chairman, SET facility, Dr V Seenu (Faculty in-charge, WET Lab, SET facility; joined virtually), Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor in-charge, SET facility, and Michael Blackwell, vice-president and managing director, Medtronic India.

The partnership brings together novel technology and decades of surgical expertise at the AIIMS, New Delhi to train surgeons nationwide and expand access to the benefits of the RAS, the official said.

Also Read

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

AIIMS Delhi to introduce 'smart card' facility at counters for patients

AIIMS-Delhi to set up state-of-art robotic surgery training facility

Delhi records 289 new Covid cases, 1 death, positivity rate at 9.74%

Maharashtra logs 139 new Covid cases, no death, active tally drops to 3,351

Mills log record billion-litre ethanol output in Uttar Pradesh

NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities

Restaurants holding eating house licence can't serve hookah: Bombay HC

The RAS is an emerging medical technology that can help standardise surgical procedures and enable surgeons to perform complex surgeries.

The training centre will offer a broad spectrum of training to enhance the knowledge and skillset in RAS, ranging from basic skill training to procedural training to more advanced and specialised areas in soft-tissue surgery.

"The training will help impart procedural knowledge skills using surgical robotics among surgeons, fellows and residents from across the country. Setting up a robotic surgery training facility at the AIIMS, New Delhi puts the institution as well as the nation on the world map by being a one-of-its-kind centre in a government-aided medical institution to impart such training in this part of the world," the official said.

The AIIMS has always been at the forefront in improving patients' access to quality care and setting up the surgical robotics training centre is a step in that direction, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS surgical devices Surgical robotics market

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
1 min read

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Fino Payments Bank
1 min read

NMDC Steel Plant inches closer to go on stream in Chhattisgarh

Steel
3 min read

Restaurants holding eating house licence can't serve hookah: Bombay HC

Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC
2 min read

Icra cuts telecom tower industry outlook to negative from stable

Telecom
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon