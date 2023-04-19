close

Temperature surge across India raises risk of blackouts, even deaths

India's bracing for what might be a hotter summer than usual

heatwave, heatwave in india

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
By Pratik Parija and Rajesh Kumar Singh
Temperatures are soaring across India this week, sparking warnings about heat waves and increasing the risk of blackouts, potentially exposing millions of people to heat exhaustion or deadly heat stroke. 
 
The maximum temperature on Monday exceeded 44C (111F) in Baripada, a city in the state of Odisha, and remained about 5C above normal in many areas. The India Meteorological Department issued heat wave warnings for several regions, including in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. 
India’s bracing for what might be a hotter summer than usual. This year, there’s increased focus on the weather after the subcontinent suffered a punishing heat wave in 2022 that caused widespread human suffering and affected global wheat supplies. There’s also concern about power failures as people turn up their air-conditioners and push the grid to the limit. 

Heat, when combined with humidity, becomes especially dangerous, or even deadly. A majority of India’s 1.4 billion population work outdoors, often without protection. Many construction workers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers die each year during the summer as they don’t have the means to beat the heat. India suffers from the most pronounced heat-related labor losses in the world. 
At least 11 people died of dehydration and scores needed medical help following heat strokes on Sunday after attending a government-sponsored event in Maharashtra, where they sat under the scorching sun for hours, the Times of India reported.

The authorities have asked people to be vigilant about their health by staying hydrated. The weather office advised to avoid exposure to heat, wear lightweight, loose and cotton clothes, and cover heads.
The eastern state of West Bengal has ordered all educational institutions to shut this week to protect children from extreme heat conditions. In some other provinces, school timings have been shortened. 
First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

