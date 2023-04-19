close

Odisha to deploy superannuated teachers in medical colleges, hospitals

Aiming towards improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Odisha government has initiated steps for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Aiming towards improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Odisha government has initiated steps for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and NITI Aayog.

The government informed in a press release that the engagement of these experienced teachers would add value to the excellence of medical education and health care services in Odisha.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Odisha, Shalini Pandit, wrote a letter to the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on Tuesday, stating the consent of the state government for acceptance of the scheme SRESTA (Scheme for Redeployment of Superannuated Teachers of the AFMS) in Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) of Odisha.

"It may be pertinent here to mention that under this scheme, the retired medical teachers of the AFMS are registered in a national pool. The officers in this resource pool are known as SRESTA National Medical Faculty," the release stated.

Pandit said that the Director, Medical Education and Training was declared as Nodal Officer to carry forward this partnership on behalf of the Government of Odisha.

Odisha | Defence ministry | NITI Ayog

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

