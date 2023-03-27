close

Ten minors among 12 held for 'pro-Amritpal' posters in UP district

Twelve persons, including 10 minors, have been detained for allegedly putting up posters with slogans supporting absconding Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh here

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Twelve persons, including 10 minors, have been detained for allegedly putting up posters with slogans supporting absconding Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh here.

While the minors were released after questioning and counselling, the other two accused were sent to jail, police said.

The posters had messages saying, "Release Amritpal. We support him. The central government has illegally arrested him."

The posters were found on walls in the Bilaspur area of Rampur, near the Uttarakhand border.

DIG (Moradabad), Shalabh Mathur, said, "Besides the 10 minors, the two other accused are in their 30s. They have been charged under IPC section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration)."

He added, "No punitive action was taken against the minors and they were released after counselling in the presence of their parents. Efforts are on to identify people who tried to radicalise them."

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | children | Khalistan issue

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

