Akhilesh meets BSP MP, triggers speculation of latter's switch to SP

A meeting between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP MP Ritesh Pandey has triggered speculation of the latter joining the SP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ritesh's father Rakesh Pandey is an SP MLA.

A picture of the meeting between Akhilesh and Ritesh Pandey is going viral on the social media.

Ritesh Pandey had won the election as the BSP candidate in 2019 when the SP and BSP were allies.

His father Rakesh Pandey was in the BSP but joined the SP before the 2022 Assembly polls and won the Jalalpur seat in Ambedkar Nagar.

When asked about the meeting, an SP spokesperson said: "Many people from different political parties want to join SP and such meetings are a routine affair."

Also Read President calls Mulayam Singh Yadav's death 'irreparable loss' to country Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical today, on life-saving drugs: Hospital National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav People being prevented from casting vote in Mainpuri, Rampur: Akhilesh CSI to launch digital platform for heart patients likely by August end 38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, says official Anti Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs worth Rs 16.68 cr in 6 months Latest LIVE: 38 school girls test Covid positive in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Rahul Gandhi cannot be Savarkar even in his wildest dream: Anurag Thakur

However, BSP leaders said that the meeting was a 'serious' matter and BSP president Mayawati would take necessary action because party discipline violation has never been tolerated.

Ritesh Pandey was not available for comments.

--IANS

amita/ksk/