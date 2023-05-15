close

Territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs: CM Biren

Biren Singh said territorial integrity will be protected at all costs, reacting to a demand made by 10 MLAs for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the northeastern state

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs, reacting to a demand made by 10 MLAs for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the northeastern state.

The chief minister, who had made an air-dash to Delhi on Sunday to confer with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said measures are being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed a peace pact dubbed suspension of operations', return to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold dharnas or rallies in view of the sensitive phase the state has been witnessing since race riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month.

He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of the rioting, and instead efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators.

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters at a press conference here, said, I assure the people that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs.

Measures are being undertaken with the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups return to their camps and strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state, he added.

Singh said that he and his ministers, who had travelled to Delhi with him, had briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the state and conveyed to him the sentiments of the people of Manipur on the situation as also intelligence on the involvement of armed militants in the recent violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Northeast India

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

