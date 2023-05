Territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs: CM Biren

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs, reacting to a demand made by 10 MLAs for a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts of the northeastern state.

The chief minister, who had made an air-dash to Delhi on Sunday to confer with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said measures are being taken to ensure that militants, who had signed a peace pact dubbed suspension of operations', return to their designated camps.

Singh also appealed to people not to hold dharnas or rallies in view of the sensitive phase the state has been witnessing since race riots between the majority Meiteis and the Kukis earlier this month.

He also said no force would be used to break the blockades imposed by some groups on highways in the state in the wake of the rioting, and instead efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators.

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters at a press conference here, said, I assure the people that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs.

Measures are being undertaken with the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups return to their camps and strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state, he added.

Also Read There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers Manipur CM rejects demand of 10 MLAs for separate administration for Kuki Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state 16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya Manipur CM rejects demand of 10 MLAs for separate administration for Kuki Home Minister Shah inaugurates training programme on Legislative Drafting 6 killed, 21 injured in collision between two trucks in Chhattisgarh India will be developed nation by 2047, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh K'taka CM frontrunners may be called to Delhi: Congress' Sushil Shinde

Singh said that he and his ministers, who had travelled to Delhi with him, had briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the state and conveyed to him the sentiments of the people of Manipur on the situation as also intelligence on the involvement of armed militants in the recent violence.