Home Minister Shah inaugurates training programme on Legislative Drafting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a training programme on Legislative Drafting here in the national capital, stressing the need to draft a very "simple and clear law"

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a training programme on Legislative Drafting here in the national capital, stressing the need to draft a very "simple and clear law".

Addressing the gathering at the event, Shah stressed the need to draft a "simple and clear act" to avoid interference from the court and any kind of dispute.

Noting that legislative drafting is an ongoing process, the Home Minister also emphasised upgrading the skill while drafting any act.

"We should focus on drafting a very simple and clear act so that it should be beyond any dispute and it avoid the intervention of the court," Shah said.

"Drafting of legislation is an ongoing process so there is a necessity for skill upgradation. If we fail to do so we would be irrelevant," he added.

The Programme, being organized by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), aimed at creating an understanding of the principles and practices of legislative drafting among officers of Parliament, State Legislatures and various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments.

The Legislative drafting has a major impact on the interpretation of the policies and the regulations implemented for the welfare of society and the state.

Since legislative draftsmen are responsible for producing legislation which promotes democratic governance and gives effect to the rule of law, so it is necessary that they are imparted training from time to time to sharpen their skills. The training programme will help them in their capacity building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah laws

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

