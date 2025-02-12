Business Standard

Mumbai police detain man from Chembur for terror threat to PM Modi's plane

Mumbai police detain man from Chembur for terror threat to PM Modi's plane

According to Mumbai Police, the individual who made the threat call has been identified and taken into custody

Mumbai Police detained a man from Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly issuing a terror threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft ahead of his US trip. An investigation is underway to assess the credibility of the threat and the man’s intentions, according to a report by news agency ANI.
 
“On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation,” Mumbai Police told ANI. 
 
 
According to the police, the individual who made the threat call was identified and taken into custody. “The person is mentally ill,” Mumbai Police stated in their release.
 
Prime Minister Modi, who co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, was unharmed by the threat. The summit, which concluded with a High-Level Segment, gathered global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss key issues.
 
Mumbai Police continue their investigation to ensure all safety protocols are in place for the Prime Minister’s ongoing travels.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Marseille, France, following his arrival. He is scheduled to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a major international effort in nuclear fusion research, along with President Macron. Additionally, the Prime Minister will honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars by visiting the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille.
 
Following his visit to France, PM Modi is set to travel to the United States for a high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump. This will mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump’s re-election.
 
[With inputs from ANI]

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

