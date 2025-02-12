Business Standard

CM Yogi convenes meeting to monitor Magh Purnima snan arrangements

Accompanied by the Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Secretary Home, and Chief Minister's Secretariat officials, the CM continuously reviewed live updates on TV

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting in the War Room in the early hours of Wednesday at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg to closely monitor the arrangements in Prayagraj on the occasion of the holy Magh Purnima Snan Parv in Prayagraj, as per a release.

Accompanied by the Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Secretary Home, and Chief Minister's Secretariat officials, the CM continuously reviewed live updates on TV and issued real-time instructions to ensure smooth execution of arrangements, as per a statement of the release.

Earlier, during Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, CM Yogi had similarly held a war room meeting from 3:30 a.m. and closely monitored the event.

 

The Chief Minister assessed the overall security and logistical arrangements for the Magh Purnima Snan and ensured that devotees faced no inconvenience and were provided with optimal facilities.

The CM also watched live footage of crowd movement, administrative coordination, and infrastructure management across Prayagraj, including Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

CM Yogi instructed officials to maintain tight security at the bathing sites and to make all necessary arrangements for devotees.

He emphasised enhancing administrative preparedness, particularly in security measures and traffic management, to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free holy dip at Triveni Sangam for crores of devotees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

