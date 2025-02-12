Business Standard

Fadnavis announces Rs 2 cr aid for kin of constable killed in Gadchiroli

The 39-year-old constable of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will give a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to the family of constable Mahesh Nagulwar killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district.

The 39-year-old constable of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said that during the operation against Naxalites, personnel of the C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp in Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli.

However, constable Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was immediately airlifted by a helicopter and admitted to the district hospital in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

 

Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, the CM said.

"Constable Nagulwar's sacrifice in the campaign for a Naxal-free India will never be forgotten. His dedication to the nation will not go in vain," he asserted.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family.

The state government will give a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, to his family, Fadnavis said.

