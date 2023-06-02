close

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri, (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The firing continued through the night.

Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said one terrorist was killed and the operation is going on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terrorists

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

