Latest LIVE: US Senate passes debt ceiling bill to avert first-ever default

New Delhi
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
The US Senate voted to pass a bill that would extend the debt ceiling for two years and establish a two-year budget agreement a broad bipartisan vote. Fending off a US default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Dassal forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said. "Encounter underway in Rajouri's Dassal forest area," said Army officials.

More details are awaited. On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

Apple Inc is denies claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users. In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will". 

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

