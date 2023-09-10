Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party were the "end beneficiaries" of the misappropriated funds

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrests former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged corruption case, in Nandyal on Saturday.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrests former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged corruption case, in Nandyal on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Crime Investigation Department which arrested TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case has said the former Chief Minister was non-cooperative during questioning and replied vaguely saying he did not remember certain issues.
Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning amid tight security, a day after being arrested in a case of alleged corruption.
Seeking his judicial custody, the remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position.
"He was asked questions based on the note files, which form part of the evidence in this case diary. But to all the questions he was non-cooperative and replied vaguely that he could not recollect the facts. In this regard, the report was drafted in the presence of the mediators and duly attested by him," the report said.
The CID report further said after reaching the office of the CID, Naidu was questioned about his role in the offences in the presence of mediators. He was given breaks as per his request to consult a legal counsel, to meet the members of his family and have food and refreshments.
It said the TDP chief is not a flight risk.

Also Read

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

CID arrested me without proper information: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023

200 hours of negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: Kant

PM Modi to hold working lunch meeting with French President Macron today

G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi: What's the agenda on the second day?

The CID alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and the Telugu Desam Party were the "end beneficiaries" of the misappropriated funds.
The CID named G Subba Rao and K Lakshminarayana, former government employees, as A1 and A2 respectively in the case. According to the remand report submitted to the court, Naidu was named as Accused 37 (A37) in the case.
Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.
The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.
The CID chief N Sanjay had said Naidu was the "principal conspirator" in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh funds misappropriation TDP

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon