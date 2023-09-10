UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Jyotindra Dave, Akshardham Temple official, said that the couple spent around 40 minutes at the temple premises, and Sunak visited every statue personally and performed aarti.

Dave said, "Britain PM Rishi Sunak came with his wife Akshata and the entire team. He had a great experience and spend more than 40 minutes. He visited every statue personally, and did an aarti too. They spoke to us too and were very happy with the visit."

Also Read Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023 200 hours of negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: Kant PM Modi to hold working lunch meeting with French President Macron today G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

According to a statement, Sunak was given an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. Spiritual leader of BAPS His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj gave a special message to Sunak and his team.

The note given by His Holiness read: "In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we pray for you and all the attendees. May the summit be a resounding success in collectively helping the whole world towards peace, righteous prosperity, and global harmony."

Akshardham Temple director said, "Rishi Sunak had contacted us, asking to have darshan at the temple. He had asked us what time he could visit. We told him he could come whenever he feels like," he said.

Ahead of the UK PM's visit to the temple, security arrangements around the temple premises were heightened. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued alerts and "Controlled Zone 2" was implemented. The police said buses will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi for the ongoing G20 Summit, Sunak said, "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days." On Friday, Sunak landed in Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit that commenced on Saturday.