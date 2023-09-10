Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Jyotindra Dave, Akshardham Temple official, said that the couple spent around 40 minutes at the temple premises

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple (Photo: Facebook | hindutemplenewcastle)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Sunday morning.
 
Jyotindra Dave, Akshardham Temple official, said that the couple spent around 40 minutes at the temple premises, and Sunak visited every statue personally and performed aarti.
 
Dave said, "Britain PM Rishi Sunak came with his wife Akshata and the entire team. He had a great experience and spend more than 40 minutes. He visited every statue personally, and did an aarti too. They spoke to us too and were very happy with the visit."
 

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023

200 hours of negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: Kant

PM Modi to hold working lunch meeting with French President Macron today

G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

According to a statement, Sunak was given an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. Spiritual leader of BAPS His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj gave a special message to Sunak and his team.
 
The note given by His Holiness read: "In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we pray for you and all the attendees. May the summit be a resounding success in collectively helping the whole world towards peace, righteous prosperity, and global harmony."
 
Akshardham Temple director said, "Rishi Sunak had contacted us, asking to have darshan at the temple. He had asked us what time he could visit. We told him he could come whenever he feels like," he said.
 
Ahead of the UK PM's visit to the temple, security arrangements around the temple premises were heightened. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued alerts and "Controlled Zone 2" was implemented. The police said buses will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan.
 
Upon his arrival in New Delhi for the ongoing G20 Summit, Sunak said, "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days." On Friday, Sunak landed in Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit that commenced on Saturday.
Topics : Rishi Sunak G20 meeting G20 economies G20 nations G20 meets G20 summit G20 G20 Meet UK Prime Minister Akshardham temple BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon