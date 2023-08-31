The G20 India App: Here is a pocketbook to India's G20 Presidency

The 2023 G20 Summit, be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, is just around the corner. Delhi is all decked up and ready to welcome the foreign dignitaries. But, in case you have missed the massive lighted “G20” signs on the capital’s arterial routes, the Pragati Maidan’s Rs 2,700 crore Bharat Mandapam, or the clearing up of space at your nearby markets, don’t worry. You can now catch up with all the action on your smartphones, through the G20 India app.

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The Android app has recorded more than 10,000 downloads since its release by the Ministry of External Affairs in November last year.

Primarily designed as a platform where attendees including foreign delegates and media could register for several working groups and meetings held over the past six months, as well as the upcoming Summit, the app also offers a great aggregation of information, media releases, images maps and details on the G20 major events, for the daily user.

On the home screen, one can find tabs on the calendar of events, a virtual tour of the summit venue, the various tracts of events, and the personnel attending each of the events so far.

The virtual tour of the summit venue, for instance, lets the user view 360-degree HD images of the Bharat Mandapam’s interior. The central summit hall, bilateral lounge, meeting lounges, and amphitheaters are rendered in vivid detail, down to the specific and intricate designs in the carpets, upholsteries, and furniture. There are also detailed directions and maps for reaching the venues, schedules for the summit as well as profiles for attending dignitaries, including heads of states and important cabinet ministers from member nations.

The app however is not specifically focused on the Delhi summit event or the capital itself, but also a platform for introducing visiting dignitaries to the culture across India’s states and UTs. This is primarily done through the interactive map of host cities as well as a dedicated archive of cultural activities that have been part of several G20 working groups so far.

Also Read ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know New Covid-19 variants causing global surges, but severity of infection down Scheme for relief on home loan interest to be launched in September Parliament's special session from Sept 18 to 22, announces Union Minister Case against producer of 'Yaariyan-2' film for hurting religious sentiments Keeping India out of UNSC will call its credibility into question: EAM

The map, for instance, lets you navigate to the individual state tourism departments, by clicking on each host city. Under the media and sources tab, you can navigate through the specific cultural events on showcase in each of the working group meetings and read about the cultural practices informing such events as the Ganga Aarati in Rishikesh or the history and significance of the ruins at Hampi, Karnataka.

The app also offers a dedicated page on “exploring India” which showcases such government initiatives as “Incredible India”, and the UPI, providing links to dedicated websites.

Most crucially though, in a new addition, the app has added a “Citizen’s Corner” which lets users register, connect and interact with the 11 specific engagement groups operating under India’s presidency. These groups include B20, Civil 20, Startup 20, and more. Each such engagement group is designed to provide a platform for non-government participants from G20 member countries to contribute to the policy-making process.

Since the app will be available for registration and access by citizens of all G20 nations, the app also provides an option for access in several languages, as well as speech-to-speech and text-to-text translations. It can therefore be a helpful tool for visiting delegations when it comes to communicating.

With a simple interface and smooth navigational controls, the app is a compact pocketbook for India's G20 presidency, and a helpful index for its several state-sponsored initiatives across industries.