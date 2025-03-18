Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / The new travel playbook: Indians seek spirituality, festivals, and wellness

The new travel playbook: Indians seek spirituality, festivals, and wellness

Rather than routine getaways, Indians are packing their bags for spirituality, festivals, concerts, wellness - and sleep

spirituality, festivals, concerts, wellness — and sleep
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's travel landscape is undergoing a transformation, driven by a growing appetite for unique experiences and event-centric itineraries. Whether it’s attending spiritual gatherings like the Maha Kumbh or cheering for global music icons like Coldplay, travellers are increasingly shaping their plans around marquee events and immersive experiences.
 
For Deepak Kumar, a 33-year-old software engineer from Gurugram, travelling to Varanasi was not something he had planned this year. “I am not very religious but I wanted to visit the mela because it is one of the biggest congregations that you’ll see,” he says. While he planned the trip to Prayagraj last
Topics : Travel tourism Incredible India Religious tourism

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon