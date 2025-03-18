The new travel playbook: Indians seek spirituality, festivals, and wellness

India's travel landscape is undergoing a transformation, driven by a growing appetite for unique experiences and event-centric itineraries. Whether it’s attending spiritual gatherings like the Maha Kumbh or cheering for global music icons like Coldplay, travellers are increasingly shaping their plans around marquee events and immersive experiences.

For Deepak Kumar, a 33-year-old software engineer from Gurugram, travelling to Varanasi was not something he had planned this year. “I am not very religious but I wanted to visit the mela because it is one of the biggest congregations that you’ll see,” he says. While he planned the trip to Prayagraj last