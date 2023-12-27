Sensex (    %)
                        
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to go 'silent' from Jan 1

The Silent Airport initiative is to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed auditory experience while they utilise their wait time, the authorities said

Baggage, airport

Emergency and security related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per the requirements. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here will be going 'silent' from January 1, 2024.
In a 'silent airport', passengers will be provided a noise-free and peaceful travel experience, an airport statement here said on Wednesday.
"The Silent Airport initiative is to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed auditory experience while they utilise their wait time enjoying their favorite activities without disturbance," a TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL) spokesperson said.
As part of the initiative, the airport will ensure that no vital information for passengers is missed and that TIAL will display flight information in all Flight Information Display Screens across Terminal-1 and Terminal-2, it said.
Only announcements related to change in boarding gate as well as Inline Baggage Screening System will be made at the airport, it added.
Emergency and security related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per the requirements.
A campaign to sensitise passengers about the Silent Airport initiative of TIAL will also be undertaken on social media handles such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

