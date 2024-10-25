Business Standard
This is right time to join India's growth story, PM tells German biz forum

He also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Inviting German businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is no better place for investment than India and this is the right time to join the country's growth story.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, the prime minister emphasised that the time was 'right' for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, join 'make in India' initiative and 'make for the world'.

He also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

 

"This is the right time to join India's growth story... India becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," Modi said, adding, today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data.

He further said that India is doing record investments in roads and ports and the Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

