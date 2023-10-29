close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Those who foster violence must be dealt with iron hand: Mallikarjun Kharge

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning is condemnable, adding that those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand.
In a post on X, Kharge said that the party stands together with the victims.
"We strongly condemn the bomb blast attack at a Convention Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala. Hate, divisiveness and terror has zero space in a civilised society. Those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand. We stand together with the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," Kharge said.
Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am.
The explosions resulted in the unfortunate death of one woman and left over 45 people injured, with some in critical condition, as per the police.
Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."
However, a man has surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the blasts said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.
The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.
"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.
According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.
Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a post on X said that the atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be 'poisoned by these forces'.

Also Read

IED device caused blast at convention centre in Kerala: State Police chief

Dantewada IED blast probe: Four Naxalites held, three minors detained

Three Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker; IED recovered, says police

Dantewada blast: Police releases photo of IED blast's mastermind

Kochi Water Metro increases services on Vyttila-Kakkanad route due to rush

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Portugal, Italy from Tuesday

Blasts in Kerala shake minority Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits man of arson, loot, vandalism charges

SIT conducts searches at 41 locations in Himachal in cryptocurrency scam

Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for Kerala blasts

"The Congress Party condemns the blasts that took place earlier in Ernakulam, Kerala today. We demand a fair and prompt investigation to unearth the conspiracy being hatched against Kerala and its tradition of unity in diversity. The atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be poisoned by these forces," he said.
Venugopal further called on the people of the state to come together to defeat poisonous elements.
"Congress Party appeals to the people of Kerala to come together and defeat these poisonous elements," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : mallikarjun kharge Kerala Kochi IED blast

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon