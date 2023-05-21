close

Three Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker; IED recovered, says police

Security forces have arrested three Maoists and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by them on a road in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Kanker
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Security forces have arrested three Maoists and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by them on a road in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, they said.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force's 30th battalion launched a search/area domination operation from the CRPF's Chilparas camp in the district on Friday.

"During the operation, the security forces spotted three persons in a forested patch under Koilibead police station limits. They were arrested while they were trying to run away after seeing the police," Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

A walkie-talkie set, a torch and Rs 6,000 cash were recovered from their possession, he said.

Based on information given by them, an IED which they had planted on Chilparas Dudta road was found with a wire attached, the official said.

The three accused have been identified as Peeluram Anchala alias Salik Ram (35), Punau Ram Mandavi (22), both residents of Koilibeda in Kanker, and Ramesh Punem alias Budhru (25), hailing from Bijapur, he said.

Peeluram was the deputy commander of section A of the Maoists' North Bastar division company number 5. Punem was a member of the Maoist company no. 5. They both carried cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, the official said.

Cases on charges of murder and attempt to murder were registered against Peeluram, while Punem was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case, he said.

First Published: May 21 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

