Home / India News / Three dead after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Three dead after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

According to Madurai District Superintendent of Police Arvind, the deceased have been identified as Ammappillai (65), her grandson Veeramani (10), and their neighbour Vengatti (55)

While it was raining, a portion of the house wall suddenly collapsed on them (Representative Photo: PTI)

Three people, including two women and a 10-year-old boy, died after a wall collapsed during heavy rain in Valaiyangulam village near Thirupparankundram in Madurai district on Monday evening, officials said.

According to Madurai District Superintendent of Police Arvind, the deceased have been identified as Ammappillai (65), her grandson Veeramani (10), and their neighbour Vengatti (55).

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Muthalamman Kovil Street, where the victims were sitting near the entrance of Ammappillai's house amid a power outage that had begun around 6 p.m. While it was raining, a portion of the house wall suddenly collapsed on them.

 

All three sustained severe injuries. Neighbours immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service, and the injured were taken to Valaiyangulam Government Hospital for first aid.

Despite medical efforts, Vengatti succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Ammappillai and Veeramani were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, where they too died.

Following a complaint, the Perungudi police registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

