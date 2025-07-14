Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, emergency services activated

Delhi Police official said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri

school, gate, delhi school, bomb threat

Security has been tightened in the school (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting the emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said.

He said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri.

"Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, "Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about bomb threat at CRPF School here. The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks."  He added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email.

 

"Security has been tightened in the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," the DCP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

