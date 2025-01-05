Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS line worth Rs 4,600 crore

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS line worth Rs 4,600 crore

The Prime Minster also took a ride on Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station and interacted with children

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 13-km additional section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The Prime Minster also took a ride on Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station and interacted with children.
 
With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. The corridor, worth Rs 4.600 crore, will include multiple stations, with key ones in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. Notable stations include Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, and Meerut South. The Delhi section, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar, is expected to be operational by today evening.
 
The corridor will feature India's fastest rapid transit trains, known as Namo Bharat, operating at speeds up to 160 km/h. These trains are designed to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to about an hour. The fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is Rs 150 for a standard coach and Rs 225 for a premium coach. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: From Delhi metro to Namo Bharat, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 cr today

Coldplay

Coldplay gets notice against using children ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Jan 8 for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Fog, Noida Fog, Winter

News updates: Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the video of the inauguration, which showed PM Modi booking a QR ticket through UPI and interacted with a group of school children on the train.
 

Inauguration of projects worth Rs 12,200 crore

 
Besides the Namo Bharat corridor, PM Modi will also inaugurate other developmental projects in Delhi today, totalling Rs 12,200 crore. The inauguration of these projects comes weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
 
PM Modi will inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri among others will benefit, added the release. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore.
 
Besides this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure, added the release.

More From This Section

Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede death case

passports, foreign, Visa applications filed early help in planning travel. (Adobe stock photo)

Govt launches 2 special categories visas for international students

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi Metro Delhi Assembly Elections Trains BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon