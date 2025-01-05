Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Amit Shah meets spiritual leaders Sadhguru, Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's post, Sadhguru expressed pleasure in meeting him and praised Shah's engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation, calling it admirable

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Shah met with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with spiritual leader Sadhguru on Saturday. During their meeting, they discussed Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delighted to meet Shri @SadhguruJV Ji. Had a discussion about Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies."

Sadhguru is the founder of the Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's post, Sadhguru expressed pleasure in meeting him and praised Shah's engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation, calling it admirable.

"Pleasure meeting Hon'ble Home Minister of Bharat. His engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our nation is admirable," Sadhguru said on X.

 

Also Read

Fog, Noida Fog, Winter

News updates: Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Instead of creating infra in Delhi, Kejriwal built 'sheesh mahal': Shah

Manmohan Singh

Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Govt declares Wayanad tragedy severe disaster, Priyanka Gandhi welcomes it

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Glad Shah declared Wayanad tragedy as 'Disaster of Severe Nature': Priyanka

Earlier, Home Minister Shah met with Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. During their meeting, they discussed various topics related to spirituality and national interest.

"Met Junapithadheeswar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Had a detailed discussion with him on various topics related to spirituality and national interest. Your role in spreading Indian knowledge traditions and philosophy in the world is commendable," Amit Shah said on X.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj is the present Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, one of the oldest and most prominent Akharas in India.

Meanwhile, with days left for the Mahakumbh Mela, several Akharas on Saturday took out a grand Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: From Delhi metro to Namo Bharat, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 cr today

Coldplay

Coldplay gets notice against using children ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi today

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Cold wave engulfs Delhi; dense fog disrupts flights for 3rd straight day

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry Hindus Hinduism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon