MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, said a statement

Devotees throng to witness Lord Ayyappa at Sannidanam in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct pilgrimage by air on government expenditure under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, said a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday flagged off a batch of 32 senior citizens on pilgrimage to UP's Prayagraj from Bhopal via flight under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana', added the statement.

So far, 7, 82,000 elderly people have undertaken pilgrimage in 782 special trains under the scheme, as per an official statement.

Chief Minister Chouhan prepared an effective action plan for the month of May to July to make the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana by air easily available to the elders of the state, which will be launched on May 21 from Bhopal to Prayagraj.

In the same sequence, on May 23 pilgrims of Agar-Malwa district will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi. While on May 25, pilgrims of Betul district will leave from Bhopal airport via Agra airport for Mathura-Vrindavan. On May 26, pilgrims of Dewas will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi, and on June 3 pilgrims of Khandwa from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar.

A help centre has been set up at the airport for the convenience of the passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

