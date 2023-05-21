Chandigarh bags first rank in National Water Award 2022: Ministry

The Ministry of Jalshakti Department of Water Resources, River Department and Ganga Rejuvenation has adjudicated Municipal Corporation Chandigarh first in the best Urban Local Body (ULB) category of the National Water Award 2022, said an official release.

While sharing this achievement on Saturday, Anindita Mitra, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh said that the Government of India, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has declared the 4th National Water Award in the year 2022.

She said that the Ground Water Augmentation Awards and National Water Awards were launched in the year 2007 with the objective to encourage all stakeholders including Non-Government Organizations, Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Water User Associations, Institutions, Corporate Sector, Individuals etc. for adopting innovative practices of groundwater augmentation through rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge, promoting water use efficiency, recycling and re-use of water.

She also informed that practising groundwater augmentation includes creating awareness through people's participation in the targeted areas resulting in the sustainability of groundwater resources development, adequate capacity building amongst the stakeholders etc. considering the fact that surface water and groundwater are an integral part of the water cycle.

"It was felt necessary to institute unified National Water Awards with the objective of encouraging the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resources conservation and management in the country," she added.

She further said that the 1st National Water Awards (2018), 2nd National Water Awards (2019) and 3rd National Water Awards (2020) were successfully organized by the department.

Mitra said that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh had participated for the first time in the 4th National Water Award in the category of "Best Urban Local Body" for which the cash award of Rs 2 lakh along with a Trophy and citation shall be awarded to the First Rank ULB. A number of Urban Local Bodies across the country have participated in this award. A total of 13 number Urban Local Bodies were shortlisted among various participating local bodies under this category.

The Commissioner said that the Ministry sent a team of officers to examine the documents and field inspections i.e various water works, distribution networks, TT Water network, STPs, Rainwater Harvesting Structures, Storm Water Drainage System, Rejuvenated Ponds etc. under Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

She appreciated the good work being done by the Engineering Wing of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh in the Water Sector and expressed gratitude towards the citizens of the city beautiful for their support and efforts to make the city proud.