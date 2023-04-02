close

IED explosion kills child, injures 3 others in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul

An explosion in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul province left a child killed and three others injured, according to Khaama Press citing local sources

Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
An explosion in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul province left a child killed and three others injured, according to Khaama Press citing local sources.

An Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) exploded in the Shah Joi district of Zabul province on Friday evening, the provincial police spokesman said.

It is reported that a group of children were playing next to a tractor in the field when the bomb went off and killing the children and leaving 3 injured.

A similar incident took place on Tuesday when a blast claimed the lives of two children and injured four others in the northern Jawzjan province according to local sources.

In recent days, the incidents caused by the explosions of unexploded devices have increased in some parts of the country, resulting in the death injury of men, women and children, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, a blast took place outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry which killed 6 people and injured many others.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, ToloNews reported.

The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices.

Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan, also denounced the act as being against both religious and human values, according to ToloNews.

Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. Dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded ordnances left over from the past four decades of wars and internal conflicts, as per the report in Khaama Press.

Despite the efforts of the United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS) in direct collaboration with UNAMA and other relevant government bodies, the presence of land mines and unexploded devices poses major threats to the lives of ordinary people.

Since November 2022, Afghanistan's international partners have generously contributed to support demining in the country. These countries include Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

