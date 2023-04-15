close

Till you don't fight BJP with ideology you cannot stop them: Owaisi

"Under the UPA Government pre-matric scholarship was there but under the Modi government ran it for 8 years and suddenly they remembered the Right to education act and stopped it"

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that BJP cannot be stopped by compromising on ideology and parties will have to give a fight only on the basis of ideology.

While reacting to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's call for opposition unity, AIMIM chief Owaisi in a press conference said, "To stop BJP in 2024, you have to stop it on the basis of ideology. You cannot stop BJP by compromising on ideology. You have to show the difference. Why is CM not going to Madarasa Aziza in Bihar? It's the historical Madarasa, where 4500 manuscripts are burnt including Qur'an e Karim. Till you don't fight BJP with ideology you cannot stop them".

He further stated that Muslims kids in the country are forced to study in Madrasas as BJP Government at the Centre has limited pre-matric fellowships to only Class 9th and 10th.

"Finance minister said that the Muslim population is increasing in the country, it's better than Pakistan. She said in America said that Fellowships are given here. BJP has finished the Fellowships. You have limited the pre-matric Fellowship to the class 9th and 10th. The Kundu committee report was given to the Modi government in 2014 which said that the Muslim community dropout starts with primary class," he said.

"The national education policy report came which mentioned that school zones should be opened in Muslim areas. Report findings also mentioned that in Muslim areas government schools are not open. You are not opening the schools and that is why the kids study in madrasas. Under the UPA Government pre-matric scholarship was there but under the Modi government ran it for 8 years and suddenly they remembered the Right to education act and stopped it. There are findings that Muslims do not study and there are dropouts because they don't have money to educate themselves.

Asaduddin Owaisi also mentioned that Telangana KCR's homage to BR Ambedkar by unveiling his 125 feet statue is a message for all those who want to weaken the constitution of India.

"A positive and strong message is given by KCR to all the people who are trying to weaken the Constitution of India and wants to end the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Today's function was held by the Telangana government where they called everyone. Even BJP was invited as it was not a political platform. We do not have anything personal against them. Respect is always there even if we have political differences.

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi | BJP | Congress | Politics

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

