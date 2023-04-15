close

BJP local leader Surender Matiala shot dead in his office in Delhi

"The miscreants fired several rounds, out of which 4-5 bullets hit Surendra"

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
The local BJP leader Surendra Matiala was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants in his office on Matiala Road in Bindapur police station area of Delhi's Dwarka district on Friday evening.

The cousin of the deceased Ram Singh mentioned that around 7:30 pm two unidentified miscreants entered the office and started firing indiscriminately.

While talking to ANI, cousin Ram Singh said, "Around 7:30 pm, two unidentified miscreants entered the office with helmets in hand and suddenly they started firing indiscriminately, the miscreants fired several rounds, out of which 4-5 bullets hit Surendra. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot".

"The people present inside the office helped admit Surendra to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead," he added.

Cousin Ram Singh further stated that a total of four people were sitting inside the office.

"A total of 4 people were present inside the office when the miscreants carried out the incident in which I and two other people were sitting and talking while Surendra Matiala was watching TV. By the time I could understand anything, Surendra Matiala had already been shot," he said.

In this regard, some local people mentioned that the image of BJP local leader Surendra Matiala was very good in the area and the people of the area could not digest this fact.

"The image of Surendra Matiala was very good in the area and some people of the area cannot digest that so someone decided to shoot and kill him," a local told ANI.

Police officials reached the spot after getting the information and stated that they are probing the matter.

"CCTV camera footage installed around the office is being scrutinized to identify the miscreants," the official said.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwarka Harsha Vardhan said that motive is not clear and all angles are being investigated.

"Multiple teams have been formed to catch the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles said," the police official said.

Topics : BJP | Crime | Delhi

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

