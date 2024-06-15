Business Standard
Timings of last, first Yellow Line metros on Sunday, Monday to change: DMRC

On Monday, the first train service will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram

There will be no train services available between the small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on Sunday and before 7 am on Monday. Photo: Wikipedia

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

There will be some changes in the last and first train timings on Sunday and Monday respectively in view of the ongoing work on a 490-metre section of Janakpuri West to R K Ashram corridor of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, officials said on Saturday.
The alignment in the stretch, which crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station, is adjacent to the existing operational Yellow Line and is critical as the corridor reaches a height of about 28.36 metre, the highest rail level ever of the Delhi Metro in the entire network, they said.
DMRC's principal executive director corporate communications, Anuj Dayal, said on Sunday, the last train will depart at 10:45 pm instead of 11 pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 9:30 pm instead of 11 pm from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli.
On Monday, the first train service will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. There will be no train services available between the small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on Sunday and before 7 am on Monday, he said.
However, normal train services will continue to remain available on remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre Gurugram during this period, Dayal said.
To avoid any inconvenience to the passengers during these late night and early morning hours on non-working days of Sunday and Monday, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, he said.
The DMRC always gives top priority to passenger convenience whenever such challenging engineering works, requiring passing over or under already-operational corridors, are scheduled, Dayal said.
The work sequence is meticulously planned and specially taken up during night only in a very limited window of few hours when passenger services are almost over. It is finished by the time passenger services are scheduled to commence the next day, he stated.
The construction work on this Phase IV section can only be done during night time shutdowns between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri section of the operational Yellow Line.
The same revision of timings may be required over the coming weekend too in order to finish off the remaining work as the DMRC avoids taking up such works during weekdays for larger passenger convenience, he added.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

