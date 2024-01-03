Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a warning against commuters obstructing train doors, stating that under the Metro Railways Act, this is punishable with imprisonment or a Rs 10,000 fine, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI). Recent incidents prompted the DMRC to highlight the severity of this offence and issue a warning, emphasising that it poses risks to passengers and disrupts the metro's operational efficiency.

The DMRC issued a notice reminding commuters on Tuesday that obstructing coach doors is an offence under Section 67 of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The act stipulates imprisonment for up to four years or, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

A 35-year-old woman recently lost her life after her clothing got entangled in the train doors. After the incidents, the DMRC began conducting random surveillance through CCTV footage and identified a recurring pattern of passengers attempting to prevent door closure.

The rail corporation observed 1-2 cases of daily obstructions, with commuters deliberately using their feet, bags, or other objects to prevent door closure. The DMRC highlighted that trains stop for a brief period (15-30 seconds) at stations, and obstructing doors can lead to delays, crowding, and potential accidents.

In June 2023, a video of two men deliberately obstructing the closure of metro doors at Karol Bagh Station on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, also went viral. At the time, the DMRC requested further information to help identify the men in the video and issued a warning against such offences via their official page on X (formerly Twitter). They also encouraged passengers to call the DMRC Helpline on 155370 to report such acts.

The DMRC has recently initiated awareness measures, including playing videos at metro stations, installing signage, and using digital screens to educate passengers about safety precautions while boarding and alighting. The Delhi metro also emphasised the importance of discouraging misbehaviour from ensuring the safety and well-being of all commuters.

The DMRC plans to file police complaints against passengers for obstructive acts and may impose fines. Officials stressed the potential injuries and risks associated with such behavior, urging commuters to prioritise safety.