Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt orders special audit of 12 DU colleges over financial irregularities

Govt orders special audit of 12 DU colleges over financial irregularities

The Directorate of Audit has assigned an eight-member team to conduct the special audit after a status report was submitted by a high-level committee

Delhi University, DU

In its report, the committee concluded that no financial irregularities were found in the 12 DU colleges, as alleged by Atishi | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has initiated a special audit of 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to investigate allegations of financial irregularities flagged by Chief Minister Atishi.

The Directorate of Audit has assigned an eight-member team to conduct the special audit after a status report was submitted by a high-level committee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an order issued last week, the Audit department directed the secretary of Directorate of Higher Education to instruct the colleges to make all necessary records available to the audit team.

"I am directed to convey the approval of Competent Authority for conducting a Special Audit on the examination of issues related to 12 colleges (fully funded by the Delhi Government) affiliated with the University of Delhi, as per the status Report of the High Level Committee," read the order dated September 27.

 

The order further instructed that the concerned colleges provide all records, sitting arrangements and secretarial assistance to the audit team.

Last month, in a joint meeting of the Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC), Delhi University (DU) unanimously accepted the findings of a 10-member committee set up to probe the allegations.

More From This Section

arrest

CBI arrests 26 alleged cybercriminals involved in fraudulent activities

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Keep Gods out of politics, says Supreme Court on controversy over Tirupati laddus

farmers protest

Petitioner to approach Delhi Police seeking removal of blockade at Singhu

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Kangana agrees to cuts suggested in film 'Emergency': Censor Board to HC

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Timely subsidy payment uncertain as funds needed for Ladki Bahin: Gadkari

In its report, the committee concluded that no financial irregularities were found in the 12 DU colleges, as alleged by Atishi.

The university said it will request the state government to consider the committee's recommendations and also demanded Atishi to withdraw her letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in which she suggested de-affiliation of the 12 DU colleges.

In December last year, Atishi had flagged "irregularities" in the 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the Delhi government, citing procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer.

She suggested either merging the colleges under the Delhi government or allowing the Centre to take full control, in which case the city government would cease funding them.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Harini Amarasuriya: New Sri Lankan PM

Who is new Sri Lanka PM, Harini Amarasuriya, who studied at Hindu college?

Delhi University, DU

DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI, Left alliance release manifestoes ahead of election

Delhi University, DU

DU releases Spot Round-I admissions schedule, applications start on Sep 18

Delhi University, DU

DU third phase admission schedule out, upgrade window to open on Aug 31

Delhi University, DU

DU 2024-25 UG admissions: 1st list released, over 97,300 allocations made

Topics : Delhi University DU colleges Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon