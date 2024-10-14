Maharashtra exempts toll for light vehicles at Mumbai's five entry points

The Maharashtra state government on Monday announced a toll exemption for all light vehicles crossing Mumbai’s five entry points. While the move will help decongest these locations, analysts add that tolling concession agreements will need to be settled.
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led state government has announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. The toll waiver will come into force from midnight on Monday.
According to a PTI report, 2.8 lakh light motor vehicles are expected to benefit from the Maharashtra government’s toll waiver daily.
PTI reported that an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said every day, 3.6 lakh vehicles pass through the five toll booths located on LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, Western Express Highway at Dahisar, and Vashi Creek Bridge. Of these, on average, 2.8 lakh are light motor vehicles.
MSRDC is the nodal agency for these five entry points, and according to data available on the agency’s website, the tolling concession agreements for these are with MEP Infrastructure and Developers. As per the company’s submission of the monthly toll collection statement for January 2024, it collected an overall toll worth Rs 45.31 crore.
Executives at MEP Infrastructure could not be reached for immediate comment.
“The state authority will need to settle contractual obligations with those parties to whom they have awarded toll collection concession agreements. It could be a long-drawn process arriving at either a settlement formula through monetary payment or extension of the concession period to collect toll on the same stretch from other non-passenger vehicles,” said Rajashree Murkute, senior director, head of the infrastructure sector at Care Ratings. She added that roughly 65 per cent of the units passing through Mumbai entry points are passenger vehicles and “some of these concession agreements may be nearing expiry.”
Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) had appointed MEP Infrastructure as a concessionaire through a Letter of Award (LoA) on October 28, 2010.
On the possibility of this exemption expanding to other parts of the state, she added, “I do not expect the same exemptions for other parts of the state immediately, as a correlation with the reason of severe congestion may not be true in those cities; yet it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.”
(With inputs from PTI)