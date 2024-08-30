LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra today to lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crores in Palghar and will also address Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai. "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 30th August. I will take part in programmes in Mumbai and Palghar. In Mumbai, I will take part in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at around 11 AM. This platform showcases India's strides in the world of Fintech and brings together key stakeholders of the sector. Thereafter, I will be in Palghar for the foundation stone laying programme of the Vadhvan Port project. This is a very important project, signifying our commitment to port-led development and to the progress of Maharastra," posted PM Modi on X.



Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center on Thursday after travelling from Vadodara, following the forecast of heavy rains and potential storms. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed the system's preparedness for the natural calamity via a video conference with the District Collector. The Chief Minister also issued immediate instructions to evacuate areas as necessary to safeguard residents from the impending calamity.



People across all age groups in India, both men and women, are consuming inadequate amounts of micronutrients critical for health, including iron, calcium and folate, as estimated in a study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

The study is the first to provide estimates of insufficient consumption of 15 micronutrients across 185 countries, taken through diets without the use of supplements, according to an international team, including researchers from Harvard University, US.