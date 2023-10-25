close
To promote peace, necessary to understand importance of tolerance: Murmu

The president said humanity cannot survive without love and compassion

President Droupadi Murmu

She stated that as "we aim to establish India as a developed country by 2047", everyone's cooperation would be necessary to achieve this goal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is necessary to understand the importance of tolerance and respect for each other to promote peace and harmony in the society.
Addressing an interfaith meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said religion holds an important place in the lives of people.
Religious beliefs and practices provide us with relief, hope and strength in adverse circumstances, she said.
Prayer and meditation help humans experience inner peace and emotional stability, she said, adding that fundamental spiritual values ??like peace, love, purity and truth "make our lives meaningful".
"Religious practices devoid of these values cannot benefit us. To promote peace and harmony in the society, it is necessary to understand the importance of tolerance, respect for each other and harmony," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Murmu said every human soul deserves affection and respect.
"Recognising self, living a life in accordance with core spiritual qualities, and having a spiritual relationship with God is the natural means to communal harmony and emotional integration," she said.
The president said humanity cannot survive without love and compassion.
"When people of different religions live together in harmony, the social fabric of the society and country becomes stronger. This strength further strengthens the unity of the country and takes it on the path of progress," Murmu said.
She stated that as "we aim to establish India as a developed country by 2047", everyone's cooperation would be necessary to achieve this goal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India Religious tolerance Rashtrapati Bhawan

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

