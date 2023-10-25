close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Newsclick Row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to custody till Nov 2

The accused were produced in the court on the expiry of their 15-day judicial custody granted by it earlier

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha | Prabir Purkayastha via Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty to police custody till November 2 in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.
The accused were produced in the court on the expiry of their 15-day judicial custody granted by it earlier.
The police had requested the court on October 10 to send the accused persons to jail and had submitted that the agency could ask for their further custodial interrogation later.
The police on Wednesday told the judge that it wanted to confront the accused with some protected witnesses and also some devices which were examined and the data that has been extracted.
Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana, appearing for Purkayastha, opposed the police remand plea claiming that there was no new ground in the application.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3.
According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.
It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.
Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined.
Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR.

Also Read

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick row: Founder, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

Congress has lost support: BJP ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's Rajasthan visit

'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign returns in Delhi from Thursday: Gopal Rai

Illicit goods worth over Rs 1,000 cr seized ahead of Rajasthan elections

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : media Delhi court Delhi Police

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon