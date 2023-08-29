Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accepted credentials from envoys of Estonia, Ukraine, Burkina Faso and Norway at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement said.
Those who presented their credentials were Marje Luup, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia; Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine; Desire Boniface Some, Ambassador of Burkina Faso; and May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, said the statement issued by the president's office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)