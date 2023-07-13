Warning the global community about security challenges which have evolved from “dynamite to metaverse” and “hawala to crypto currency”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked G20 member countries to rise above conventional boundaries and share information on real time to check all crimes in the cyber space. Speaking at the ‘G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI & Metaverse’, he underlined the threats from cyber criminals using darknet, metaverse, ransomware and toolkit-based misinformation camp­aigns and strategic targeting of critical infor­mation and financial systems. Shah said some anti-social elements and global forces are using technology to cause economic and social harm to citizens and governments.