Tourists to be allowed to visit Sikkim from Friday after Oct flash flood

The decision to allow tourists to visit Lachung comes nearly two months after the massive flood had destroyed road infrastructure and connectivity in North Sikkim towns

Sikkim hosts some 2,200MW of operating hydro projects, soon to rise to 3,000MW.

The tourist spot will be open for visitors from Friday, official said

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 07:24 AM IST
The popular north Sikkim tourist destination, Lachung, which was affected by flash floods in early October, has been made accessible after the restoration of road, an official said on Thursday.
The tourist spot will be open for visitors from Friday, he said.
"Lachung is now accessible after successful completion of road restoration efforts. The scenic destination can be reached through an alternative route via Dzongu-Shipgyer and will be open for tourists from December 1," Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Secretary Prakash Chettri said.
Extending a warm welcome to all tourists intending to visit Lachung-Yumthang in the northern part of Sikkim, he said that the alternative route, via Dzongu-Shipgyer, will have an additional 16-17 km to reach Lachung.
He, however, said the Lachen-Gurudongmar point would remain closed until further notice as restoration work in the region was underway in the aftermath of the flash floods.
The decision to allow tourists to visit Lachung comes nearly two months after the massive flood had destroyed road infrastructure and connectivity in North Sikkim towns like Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang in early October.
The flash flood left 46 people dead and a trail of destruction.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 07:24 AM IST

