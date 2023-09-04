Traders at MP APMCs go on strike over demand for reduction in market fee

Traders across 230 major Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Madhya Pradesh started an indefinite strike from Monday over various demands including reduction in mandi (market) fee currently being charged at the rate of 1.5 per cent, a confederation of traders said.

Gopaldas Agrawal, president of the Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh, said they have been demanding for a long time that the mandi fee being charged at 1.5 per cent from traders on purchase of crop produce from farmers be reduced.

"But, the state government has been deceiving us every time on this issue despite assurances, he claimed.

Agrawal said their other demands include slashing the lease rent of government plots allotted to traders in mandi premises and ending the collection of destitute assistance fee.

Till these demands are not accepted, nearly 40,000 traders across 230 mandis of the state will neither buy nor sell the produce (of farmers), he said.

He claimed that trade worth at least Rs 400 crore will be affected every day in the state APMCs due to the strike.

Also Read Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean? Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence Companies in Delhi-NCR facilitate WFH arrangements during G20 weekend N Valarmathi, the voice behind ISRO's mission launch passes away at 64 A force whose time has come, nothing can stop it: MoS IT on India's DPI G20 Summit: These Delhi Metro station gates to remain closed from Sept 8-10