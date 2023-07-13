The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory owing to the record rise in water level in Yamuna river. The water level in Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 and reached 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday.The inundation in low-lying areas leads to traffic disruption in key roads in the city. Traffic police issues advisoryDelhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Twitter and shared the routes where traffic movement has been impaired. The traffic advisory appeals to commuters to avoid the mentioned roads and plan their journey accordingly.Here is the list of roads affected due to the rise in water level in Yamuna:Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram AkharaMahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi SecretariatOuter Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram AkharaTraffic AdvisoryDue to rise in water level of Yamuna and consequent inundation of low lying areas, traffic movement is affected on some roads. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/bYuGH8mFr5— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023Also Read: Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi Commercial vehicles will be regulatedThe movement of commercial vehicles will also be regulated in the affected place in Delhi.According to the advisory of Delhi Traffic Police issued on Twitter, the movement of non-destined commercial vehicles is restricted in Delhi. The traffic police will divert the movement to the eastern or western Peripheral Expressway.Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, and no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge. The case is the same for Sarai kale khan and no vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and the IP flyover.The advisory further reads that commercial vehicles will also be diverted from the Ghazipur border. The vehicles will also be diverted from Akshardham to DND, as no commercial vehicles are allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.Traffic AdvisoryMovement of commercial vehicles will be regulated in Delhi. Please follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/QDIwMdl11G— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023Also Read: Delhi sees massive traffic snarls due to waterlogging, issues advisoryDelhi traffic police in its latest tweet notified that traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.Traffic AlertDue to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, the traffic coming from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24.Commuters are advised to plan their journey…— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 13, 2023The incessant rainfall resulted in the rise of the water level in the Yamuna river. Thereafter, the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana elevated the risk of a flood-like situation in low-lying areas of the attached areas of the River.However, Delhi Metro operation is normal, and no speed regulations have been put on any of the metro lines across the Yamuna River. In a recent update, the Pragati Maidan tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic.