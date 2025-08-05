Traffic restrictions in central Delhi on Aug 5, avoiding key roads advised

Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Movement will be affected around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM & IP Marg between 8 am and 10:30 am on August 5

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on several roads in central Delhi on Tuesday morning due to exigencies, Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to an advisory, movement will be affected on both carriageways and service roads around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg between 8 am and 10.30 am on August 5. 

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.

"No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP. Flyover, including both carriageways of IP Marg. Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law," the advisory read.

 

The police urged motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic regulations, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

