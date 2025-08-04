Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Congress to observe Aug 5 as 'black day', demand J-K statehood restoration

Congress to observe Aug 5 as 'black day', demand J-K statehood restoration

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories

The Congress is backed by the other members of the All Parties United Morcha, which was created with the aim of restoring statehood, for the protest on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress will observe August 5 as a "black day" against the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a Union territory six years ago and will sit on a dharna to press for the restoration of statehood.

"The Congress party shall observe August 5 as a black day against the downgrading of the historical J&K state into a Union territory. All constituent members are fully supporting it together," chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, Ravinder Sharma, told reporters here.

 

He said that a peaceful sit-in will be organised by the Congress supported by All Parties United Morcha near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge in Jammu to press for the early restoration of full statehood to J-K.

Sharma appealed to all people and organisations of Jammu to support the dharna in a bid to force the BJP-led central government to grant statehood to J-K.

"The Government of India should bring a bill in this session of Parliament, pass the bill, and restore statehood. This is the demand of all of us," he said.

Blaming New Delhi for running the region with a "remote control", he said that the denial of statehood was weakening the democratic setup, and people are witnessing the "treatment" by the elected chief minister and the lieutenant governor's administration.

The government had promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir the restoration of statehood, and they should fulfil it, the Congress leader said.

The Supreme Court has also called for the restoration of statehood, he said, adding that the BJP and its government in New Delhi are "deceiving" people here.

All district units of the Congress will also organise similar dharnas at their respective district headquarters and observe "black day" on Wednesday as part of "Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq", he said.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

