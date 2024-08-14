Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Travel surge expected during I-Day long weekend: Industry experts

Travel surge expected during I-Day long weekend: Industry experts

The booking platform looked at search sessions between 28 July-31-July, with check-in dates between 15 August-19 August and 24 August-26 August

Roseate hotel, Roseate

It is forward-looking data based on searches made by travellers and is subject to changes from actual booked data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A significant increase in travel is expected during the Independence Day long weekend beginning Thursday, according to industry experts.
According to hotel booking platform Booking.com, the top 10 most searched domestic getaways during the long weekends in August are Udaipur, Lonavala, Jaipur, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Munnar, Goa, Mahabaleshwar, Varanasi and Puri.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Moreover, the top five most searched metros in India during the long weekends in August are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.
The booking platform looked at search sessions between 28 July-31-July, with check-in dates between 15 August-19 August and 24 August-26 August.
"The surge in searches for both domestic and short-haul destinations during August's long weekends reflects this trend. While popular tourist hotspots remain attractive, we are also seeing rising interest in some destinations such as Hampi, Madikeri, Ujjain and Gokarna," Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said.
Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel, said with public holidays like Parsi New Year/Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami - falling on weekdays, India's migrant working population is also leveraging the opportunity to create extended breaks of 3-5 days to travel home and celebrate with their families.
"Given the high demand for travel during such extended weekends, our data highlights that customers are booking in advance to avoid high fares closer to departure," Rastogi said.

More From This Section

Delhi HC

HC orders media houses to take down defamatory videos against RS MP Reddy

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Doctor rape-murder: CBI team reaches Kolkata, begins probe into case

Assam medical college draws flak on advisory for women, withdraws memo

Assam medical college draws flak on advisory for women, withdraws memo

SC, Supreme Court

SC allows states to seek refund of royalties on minerals from Centre

According to search data analysed by Booking.com, while Dubai with its luxury offerings tops the list of the most popular international destinations, the allure of Southeast Asia is also captivating Indians with destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Phuket on the travel bucket list.
It is forward-looking data based on searches made by travellers and is subject to changes from actual booked data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Independence Day, Indian tri-colour, I-Day, Indian flag

Independence Day 2024: Here are top 10 patriotic songs for the occasion

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

All you need to know about Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day

Independence Day 2024: Here's how to celebrate with friends and family

US flag, US, united states

Happy US Independence Day 2024: Top 50 wishes to share on this day

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa liberated in 1961 only after freedom fighters pressured govt: CM Sawant

Topics : Independence Day independence hotel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon