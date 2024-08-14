Assam medical college draws flak on advisory for women, withdraws memo

Following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a state-run medical college in Assam had released a controversial advisory aimed at women doctors and students.



The advisory asked them to "avoid situations where they are alone" and to "graciously interact with the public, so that they don't attract unnecessary attention from unscrupulous people".

However, amid uproar from the medical staff in the college and even on social media platforms, the Silchar Medical College and Hospital cancelled its advisory and said that it will issue one soon.

The advisory from Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital had faced significant backlash, with many on social media platforms criticising it as "misogynistic" and arguing that the focus should be on enhancing campus safety rather than imposing behavioural guidelines.

The document stated that the advisory was issued in response to the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. It read, "Female doctors, students, and staff should generally avoid isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas. Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone."

Advisory for women docs, students: 'Abide by hostel norms'

The advisory asked female students to avoid leaving their hostel or accommodation rooms at night unless it is absolutely essential. If they need to go out, they must inform the relevant authorities beforehand.

"Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All hostel inmates should abide by the hostel norms & regulations laid down by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature," it said.

It also emphasised the importance for female doctors and students to have a reliable method for emergency communication. Additionally, the advisory suggested that while on duty, one should maintain emotional composure, stay vigilant about their environment, and engage with the public courteously to avoid attracting "unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people".

'Advisory issued in best interest of docs'

The document instructed that students and female doctors should promptly report any issues of harassment or ragging to internal committees for resolution. It was noted that the advisory was issued in the best interest of doctors, students, and hospital staff.

However, the advisory faced significant backlash on campus. Students argued that improving security measures would be more effective than advising them to remain in their rooms.

The Junior Doctors' Association criticised the advisory, finding the language unsettling. They called for enhanced campus lighting, increased security in doctors' rooms, and additional CCTV surveillance.

(With agency inputs)