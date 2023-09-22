close
Tremendous way to start new Parliament, says MoS IT on Women's Quota Bill

Following the passage of the bill in Parliament, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
As history was scripted after the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament on Thursday, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it will pave the way for political empowerment for the women of India.
Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "It's a historic day. What a tremendous way to start the new Parliament, when we are all able to come together to pass a constitutional bill. Prime Minister's vision of women empowerment today takes real flight after the last 9 years of social and economic empowerment, now it's about political empowerment for the women of India."
The Upper House, on Thursday, passed the bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against.
Following the passage of the bill in Parliament, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation. Women members from both Houses of Parliament, including PT Usha, and Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.
Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

