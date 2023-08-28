Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Tripura CM applauds Mann Ki Baat episode, mentions Chandrayaan-3 achievers

What stood out, however, was the acknowledgement of the two scientists from Tripura who are integral to the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Chief Minister said

Manik Saha, Tripura CM

Photo: ANI (File Pic)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday tuned in to the 104th episode of the popular radio program "Mann Ki Baat" hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chief Minister expressed his contentment and delight, stating that the last Sunday of each month brings a wealth of information that uplifts and inspires the nation. The episode held particular significance for the people of Tripura, as the Prime Minister spoke about the imminent Chandrayaan 3 landing, he said.
What stood out, however, was the acknowledgement of the two scientists from Tripura who are integral to the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Chief Minister said. The Prime Minister's recognition of their contributions filled the Chief Minister with immense pride and optimism for the state's scientific community.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's sincere appreciation for the female members of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He noted that their dedication and accomplishments serve as a testament to the empowerment of women in science and space exploration. The emphasis on gender equality and the celebration of women achievers resonated deeply with the Chief Minister.
Manik Saha, a prominent figure in Tripura's scientific community, lauded the engaging and insightful episodes of Mann Ki Baat. He expressed his admiration for the program's ability to bring to the forefront issues that truly matter to the citizens of India.
Manik Saha appreciated the manner in which the Prime Minister connects with the masses, making it a dialogue rather than a monologue. Manik Saha commented, "Mann Ki Baat has emerged as a bridge that unites the nation. It provides us with a platform to hear the voices of millions and to share the remarkable stories that shape our country. The episode's focus on our state's scientists and the appreciation for our women achievers underscores the inclusive spirit of our nation.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Security tightened in Nuh, Sec 144 imposed ahead of VHP yatra tomorrow

PWD debars 6 contractors for delay in completion of projects in Delhi

JP Nadda, CM Dhami attend Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar

Delhi BJP, AAP quarrel over funding for city's G20 Summit makeover

Three houses burnt in Manipur's Imphal, policemen's guns snatched

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi ISRO Tripura CM Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon