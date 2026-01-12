Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI for questioning in Karur stampede case

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence in the matter

The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

TVK chief and actor Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The Tamil superstar reached the CBI headquarters here and was taken to the team investigating the stampede, which occurred during a rally he addressed on September 27 last year in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured.

The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case, the officials said.

The agency may take a call on filing a chargesheet in the matter after examining Vijay's responses during Monday's questioning, they said.

 

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence in the matter.

Topics : Tamil Nadu CBI

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

