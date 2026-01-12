Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Isro's PSLV-C62 lifts off with Earth observation satellite, 14 payloads

Isro's PSLV-C62 lifts off with Earth observation satellite, 14 payloads

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Isro

Isro

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday. Image: X@isro

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Isro's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport here on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers.

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Isro.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday.

After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.

After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

 

This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off.

Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, Isro said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

