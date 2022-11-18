Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
Till Sept this year, financial creditors have recovered about 33% of their claims in 553 corporate insolvency processes that ended up getting resolved. Has India's insolvency process turned a corner?
Till September this year, financial creditors have recovered about 33% of their claims in 553 corporate insolvency processes that ended up getting resolved. So is it a sign that India’s insolvency process turned a corner?
